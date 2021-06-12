S. Korea, Australia to deepen ties on low-carbon energy use

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gesture before having summit talks in Britain on Saturday. (Yonhap)



CORNWALL, Britain -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed Saturday to broaden bilateral economic cooperation, especially on hydrogen use and other low-carbon technologies.



They had one-on-one talks on the sidelines of an annual summit of the Group of Seven (G-7) here. They were invited to the session as guests.

Moon and Morrison shared the view that their participation in the session reflects the G-7 member states' "high expectations" for the role of the two countries in resolving various global issues in the post-coronavirus era, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



They noted that the two sides are this year commemorating the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.



They agreed to expand the "horizons of economic cooperation" to low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen production and use, and development of minerals, beyond mutually beneficial trade that has lasted for a long time, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

