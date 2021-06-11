 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Life&Style

MMCA highlights humans’ playful side

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 18:03       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 18:03
"Souvenir” by Lee Hun-chung (MMCA)

An exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, reminds people to be playful instead of getting obsessed with the results of their actions in this efficiency-oriented society.

The exhibition, “Switch Things Up,” was inspired by Dutch historian and cultural theorist Johan Huizinga’s (1872-1945) philosophy of “homo ludens,” which suggests that the desire for play is a defining characteristic of humanity and urges a return to “playful humankind.”

"Obsession Series” Lee Kwang-ho (MMCA)

It showcases 30 artworks by seven artists and a collective -- Seo Jeong-hwa, Shin Hea-lim, Lee Kwang-ho, Lee Sang-min, Lee Joo-na, Lee Hun-chung, Hyun Kwang-hun and NOL -- whose works embody the concept of enjoying the process. 

Lee Kwang-ho, Seo Jeong-hwa and Shin Hea-lim present installation works structured through repetitive processes using multifarious materials, while Hyun Kwang-hun and Lee Sang-min showcase objects that are meticulously designed to perform precise, complex movements using mechanical gears. 

"Nutcracker” by Lee Sang-min (MMCA)

"A museum is like an imagination-charging station. Those artists who have invented playful games using creative media and their own imaginations will offer inspiration for visitors,” said Youn Bum-mo, director of the MMCA.

Over the past few years, MMCA Gwacheon has undergone renovations to enhance its function as a family-friendly museum. The venue also includes a children’s museum.

The exhibition runs through Feb. 27, 2022, and online reservations are required. For more information, please visit mmca.go.kr.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)


MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114