[Today’s K-pop] Twice talks about “Taste of Love”

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The bandmates of Twice discussed their 10th EP “Taste of Love” upon release on Friday.



It has been eight months since its previous album, the second full-length album “Eyes Wide Open.”



“This is an album that took us long time to make and consequently, expectations for the promotion are high,” said Jeongyeon. As many of their fans have been looking forward to their refreshing concept, they would like to repay with a range of performances and stages, she added.



The key word for the new EP would be growth, according to Jihyo.

“The biggest difference would be that we’re able to talk about love with confidence,” she went on, “it can be said that we’ve found the answer to love in this album while we were curious about it in the fifth EP.”



They are especially proud of the fact that they put their names on credits for lyrics of all songs from the EP.



“We’ve been working on writing the words every time we come out with new album so we could take up the challenge with self-assurance,” said Dahyun.



TXT performs 1st English song at GMA





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together put on its first English-language song “Magic” on stage for the first time on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday in the US.



The band was introduced on to the stage as a “K-pop sensation” and performed the upbeat, trendy disco pop number on the set that was fashioned after a casual diner. Their costume harked back to the 80s, pairing stonewashed jeans with cropped jacket over shirts in vivid colors.



This would be the steppingstone for the quintet that seeks to make further inroads into global music industry. It will present “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” title track from its just-released second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” on “Good Morning America” on Saturday and perform “Magic” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in the US.



TXT also unveiled the music video of “Magic” on Friday that expressively visualized the storyline based on the concept that human feelings are the true magic.



Mamamoo’s Wheein leaves company while band remains intact





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Wheein of Mamamoo decided not to renew her contract with RBW Entertainment, said the company on Friday.



She came to the decision after long and deep discussions with the members and the company, it said.



“We fully respect her decision and sincerely wish that happiness and luck will follow Wheein, who is standing at a new start line, all the time,” it said in a statement. She has agreed to partially extend her commitment, however, to participate in making new album and appearing in the band’s standalone concert by the end of 2023. The rest of the quartet -- Solar, Moonbyeol and Hwasa -- have renewed their contracts.



The four-piece act debuted in June 2014 and has become one of the leading female band releasing hit after hit. Each of the four members also established themselves as solo artists.



Mamamoo is preparing for its annual project under the theme “Where We Are” that includes a summer concert and a documentary.



BTOB to release new single



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)