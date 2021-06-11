 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom to unveil 4 video games at global exhibition

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 16:38       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 16:38
This screenshot file of “E3 2021” website shows that SK Telecom releases four games in an online booth at the exhibition. (SK Telecom)
SK Telecom, South Korea’s top-tier telecom operator, will showcase four new video games at a world-class gaming conference, in a bid to expand into the global console game industry, the company said Friday.

The company will participate in “E3 2021,” the largest electronic game exhibition in the US that is set to kick off Saturday, serving as publisher for local medium-sized game companies. Hosted by Entertainment Software Association, E3 2021 will be held online to run from June 12 to 14.

The four games are Action shooter Anvil by Action Square, role-playing game Little Witch in the Woods by Sunny Side Up, action adventure game Vapor World by Alive and card action game Neoverse by Tino Gamez.

Neoverse was first released on SK Telecom and Microsoft’s joint cloud gaming platform and Xbox platforms in December last year. Besides Neoverse, SK Telecom plans to add the rest of three games in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a game subscription service by Microsoft within the year.

As an effort to further expand the local console game industry, SK Telecom will join hands with Funds of Funds of Korea and set a Smart Infinitum Game Fund valued at 14 billion won ($13 million) and support local medium-sized game companies, officials said.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
