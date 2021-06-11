 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Naver Labs unveils Alike, a step toward the digitalization of cities

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 17:05       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 17:20
An image of digital twin created with Alike (Naver Labs)
An image of digital twin created with Alike (Naver Labs)
Naver Labs, the research arm of the largest internet company in South Korea, unveiled a solution on Friday at the Seoul Smart Mobility Expo that could support the digitalization of large cities.

Dubbed “Alike,” the solution can be used to create “digital twins” of cities, complete with roads and buildings.

A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical object or process that serves as its real-time digital counterpart.

By using aerial photography and artificial intelligence, Alike can produce three-dimensional models of cities, layouts of roads and high-definition maps.

Alike is expected to be used for smart city projects, autonomous driving, service robotics and metaverse services, according to the company.

“For digital twins of large cities, Naver has elevated the level of AI technologies used for HD mapping, precision positioning and data processing,” said Baek Jong-yoon, head of the autonomous driving unit at Naver Labs.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114