 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 15:00       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 15:00
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
BTS, the seven-piece act that has emerged as the world's biggest boy band, is set to hold a two-day fan event in line with its eighth debut anniversary, the group's agency said Friday.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, now in its fifth round, will take place through online streaming on Sunday and Monday, according to Hybe. It marks the first mass fan event of its kind since one held in 2019.

To make up for the online streaming, Hybe said the event will take place at an outdoor stage so that fans can feel as if they are there.

Rather than incorporating state-of-the-art technology like augmented reality and extended reality that were used for the septet's recent concerts, the priority of the upcoming event will be on interacting with fans, it said.

"The focus will be on presenting the liveliness of the scene as if fans watching from their screens were taking part in a lively festival."

But fans will still be able to use features like a multi-view screen and "ARMY on Air," which shows fans' faces on screens set up on stage.

BTS, which has topped the Billboard main singles chart with four songs, including "Dynamite" and "Butter," debuted in June 2013 with its first single "2 Cool 4 Skool." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114