Audi rolls out RS Q8, high-performance SUV

Audi RS Q8 (Audi Korea)
Audi Korea is launching the new RS Q8, a high-performance sports utility vehicle that combines both dynamic driving and practicality, the automaker said Friday.
According to Audi Korea, it will start receiving orders for the new RS Q8 here on Tuesday. The RS Q8 is the first large SUV to be launched under the RS category, the auto brand’s high-performance lineup which stands for Racing Sport.
The SUV has twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, which allow the car to exert up to 600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 81.58 kilogram-meters. The car can reach 100 kilometers per hour from zero in 3.8 seconds, the automaker said.
Equipped with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, the rear wheels also move allowing the large car to make tighter turns, the company said.
Audi RS Q8 utilizes a series of driving assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise assist and traffic jam assist to provide relaxing and safe driving experiences, the company said.
It is also equipped with an array of sensors and cameras that can help alert the driver of potential emergencies, Audi added.
Audi Korea said the car’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, Audi connect and Bang and Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System would add convenience and fun to the ride.
The combined fuel consumption records 6.6 kilometers per liter and the price starts from 172 million won ($154,800).
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)