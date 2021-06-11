Peruvian Embassy commemorates Flag Day in S. Korea

Peruvian Ambassador Daul Matute Mejia celebrates Flag Day with diplomatic officials and military personnel at the Embassy of Peru in Seoul on Monday. (Embassy of Peru in Seoul)
The Embassy of Peru in South Korea marked Flag Day on Monday, the 141st anniversary of the Battle of Arica between Peru and Chile.
Officially called the Day of Renewal of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the holiday was established in 1905 to commemorate the soldiers who did not surrender but fought for their ideals and their country.
The ceremony -- attended by the Peruvian ambassador to Korea, the defense and military attache, military personnel and officials posted to the diplomatic mission -- paid tribute to the country’s national hero, Col. Francisco Bolognesi Cervantes, who died in the Battle of Arica.
Highlighting Bolognesi’s role, Ambassador Daul Matute Mejia said the colonel had set an example for citizens of Peru throughout the world.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)