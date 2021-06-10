[Exclusive] Hanhwa eyes flying car booking service with No.1 local ride-hailing app

A mock-up of a flying car currently being developed by Hanwha Systems (Hanwha Systems)





Hanwha Systems is considering a potential flying car reservation service with Kakao Mobility, the operator of South Korea’s most popular taxi hailing platform Kakao T with some 28 million users, the company said Thursday.



Hanwha Systems, a defense business unit of South Korea Hanwha Group, is racing to debut a flying car by 2024 and Kakao is one of multiple ground mobility platforms being considered as a reservation service partner.



“We are exploring possibilities with various platforms including Kakao,” a Hanwha Systems official said.



“The idea is to allow users to reserve multiple transportation services via one app, just like users can reserve KTX train tickets via Kakao T, which is originally a taxi-hailing app,” another official said.



Details are sketchy as to how this reservation system would run, including who -- Hanhwa or the platform partner -- will be chiefly responsible for its operation.



At the Seoul Smart Mobility Expo that opened Thursday in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Hanwha Systems offered a glimpse into the urban air mobility system it is developing -- from the “vertiport” takeoff and landing pad to the aircraft itself.



The firm has teamed up with UK-based vertiport specialist Skyport for the development of its infrastructure in South Korea. It has also partnered with US-based Overair to develop the “Butterfly” aerial car model. The firm displayed a mock-up of Butterfly at the expo.



Its demonstration of the flying car reservation system, on display at the expo, is based on the user interface of Kakao Map.



“Hanwha Systems’ aerial taxi project is proceeding as scheduled for a 2025 trial operation,” CEO Kim Yeon-chul said.





A demo of Hanwha Systems’ flying car reservation system, which is based on the user interface of Kakao Map (Hanwha Systems)





By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)