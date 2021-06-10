 Back To Top
LG Electronics unveils mobile app for pedestrian safety

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 09:37       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 09:37
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday, shows the Soft V2X, a mobile application for pedestrian safety. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday unveiled a mobile application for pedestrian safety as the South Korean tech giant eyes to beef up its presence in the software sector despite its planned departure from the smartphone business.

The Soft V2X, with V2X standing for "vehicle to everything," is LG's smartphone solution for pedestrian protection. The app can warn users of collision risks between pedestrians and vehicles, as well as possible car-to-car crashes, to prevent road accidents.

The app can analyze data of the user's location, moving direction and speed on the cloud system in real time. It alerts users with sound, vibration and warning messages when there is a collision risk.

LG said its pedestrian safety solution is compatible with the country's Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) in order to receive information on road traffic and driving conditions.

The app also utilizes smart CCTVs to warn of possible collisions with people or vehicles that do not have Soft V2X installed.

LG said the app will be useful in preventing accidents coming from vehicle blind spots and during severe weather conditions.

LG said it will expand partnerships with other companies and conduct various demonstration projects before commercializing the Soft V2X.

In April, LG announced it will exit from the smartphone manufacturing business after years of money-losing performance, but vowed that its research and development (R&D) activities in telecommunications technologies and software will continue. (Yonhap)
