[Travel bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival



Taking place in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province, the Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival continues the tradition of Hansan ramie fabric, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The three-day festival starts Friday and ends Sunday.



Visitors can try weaving traditional Korean natural fabric and try on mosi clothing. Programs and events include a fashion show, designer competition and more.



Further details of the festival can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.







Seoul Fringe Festival



With its roots in the Indie Arts Festival held at Daehangno in 1998, Seoul Fringe Festival is one of the most widely known independent arts festivals in Korea.



The annual festival aims to support indie culture by introducing artists and artworks in various genres. Festivalgoers can explore dances, plays, music and more at festival venues throughout the city during the festival period, from Aug. 4-29.



For more information, visit www.seoulfringefestival.net.







Busan Port Festival



The Busan Port Festival has been held annually since 2008 to introduce Busan Port, one of the five busiest ports in the world. It offers programs that showcase Busan Port-related industries, culture and education.



Part of Ocean Day celebrations, this annual festival offers opportunities to learn about Busan Port’s rich history. Related businesses, organizations and universities take part in the festival to promote the port. This year’s festival is being held from June 19-20.



For more information, visit www.bfo.or.kr or call (051) 507-9716.







Moonlight tour at Changdeokgung



Held at Changdeokgung, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the moonlight tour offers a unique opportunity to witness and experience the beauty of the royal palace at night.



Built in 1405 as a royal residence in the Joseon era, the palace welcomes the summer season with visitors in the twilight.



Each tour lasts approximately 100 minutes. Reservations are open online until June 20. Tickets are limited to two per reservation. Information on reservations can be found at www.chf.or.kr, or by calling (02) 3210-3503.







Boryeong Mud Festival



The 24th Boryeong Mud Festival will be held both online and offline under the slogan “On and Off,” from July 23 to Aug. 1.



The hybrid festival will connect online and offline content, introducing properties and uses for the mud of Boryeong and other local specialties.



The festival, which takes place at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, will feature 62 programs this year. Updates on the festival can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.