[Today’s K-pop] Twice all giddy for new album

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice shared its excitement for new EP “Taste of Love” in a livestream to mark its return on Wednesday.



“Taste of Love” reflects how much the band has matured, said Jeongyeon.

“This is the first time the members have had their names on all tracks,” chimed in Jihyo.



Title track “Alcohol-Free” blends bossa nova and hip-hop, emphasizing the vivid and refreshing image of the band.



“We’ve never tried bossa nova,” admitted Chaeyeong, “and I was wondering what kind of ambience it would create.” All seven tracks would make listeners feel as if they went off to a breezy beach, she hinted.



The livestream drew over 80,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube that was one of the six platforms that broadcast the feed.



The nonet released the title track on Wednesday along with the music video in advance to that of the EP. It will perform the song for the first time on Ellen DeGeneres Show later on the same day. The album will be fully unveiled on June 11.



BTS’ V tops Billboard chart with "Stigma"





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



V of BTS set a record as a solo artist with his single “Stigma.”



It is from the band’s second studio album “Wings” that came out in October 2016 and the artist co-authored both the lyrics and melody.



According to the most recent tally that became available on Wednesday, it topped Billboard’s world digital song sales chart, becoming the BTS’ 29th to hit the spot. It also made V the first K-pop solo artist to have three songs to achieve the feat, following “Inner Child” and “Singularity” that ranked No. 1 in March 2020 and May 2021, respectively.



Meanwhile, there have been reports that the band is returning on July 9. Bit Hit Music replied that it will announce the exact date once everything is confirmed. At the media conference held last month to introduce digital single “Butter,” the bandmates said that it will drop a new album that consists of new songs as well as the single this summer.



Its second English song “Butter” is staying at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for two weeks in a row and of Oricon’s weekly streaming chart for three weeks.



Red Velvet to return in August





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet is gearing up to come out with new album in August, confirmed label SM Entertainment on Wednesday following reports.



It would be one year and eight months since it released repackaged album “The ReVe Festival Finale.” The band picked up nine trophies from television music shows alone with “Psycho” from the repack.



But Wendy suffered an injury during a rehearsal and has been focusing on rehabilitation until she came out with solo music in April. She was the first to debut as a solo musician. Joy followed with a special remake album last month. Wendy’s EP “Like Water” topped iTunes top album chart in 30 regions, the best record for a K-pop solo female artist, and Joy’s “Hello” in 26 regions.



Since its debut in 2014, the quintet has been touted as a band of summer, releasing a series of summer anthems such as “Red Flavor,” “Power Up” and “Umpah Umpah.”



WEi returns with stronger identity





(Credit: Oui Entertainment)