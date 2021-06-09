 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Korea eyes travel bubbles with Singapore, Guam, Saipan as early as July

Quarantine-free overseas tours becoming reality for the vaccinated

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:24
Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul is packed with travelers wearing masks. (Yonhap)
Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul is packed with travelers wearing masks. (Yonhap)
South Korea said on Wednesday it will accelerate travel bubble talks with the likes of Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand to allow quarantine-free package tours for those who are fully vaccinated from as early as July.

With only group tours allowed at the beginning, one or two flights will fly a week, carrying up to some 200 passengers once a travel bubble is formed, with plans to extend the scale of the travel scheme later, the Transport Ministry said.

The move comes as the government is set to announce new social distancing rules this month that will take effect starting July.

With the country hoping to reach herd immunity by November, travel bubbles are part of efforts to start bringing things back to normal.

“Movement between countries has been restricted for too long, dealing a severe blow to the aviation and travel industries with so many people wanting to travel abroad again,” said Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in a meeting Wednesday.

“Resuming international travel will mark the beginning of life going back to normal,” he said.

Though people who have got fully vaccinated in Korea are allowed to travel abroad and come back without facing quarantine, travel bubbles will give the same privilege to anyone vaccinated in travel bubble partner countries “regardless of their nationality,” one official at the Transport Ministry explained.

Travelers will be required to get tested and submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure and will have to have stayed in either Korea or a travel bubble country for the last two weeks.

Upon arrival in a destination country, they will be subject to another COVID-19 test.

With only certified package tours allowed in the first phase of the travel bubble scheme, those who will be traveling with travel agencies will be told to stick to the itinerary as opposed to independent travel.

In recent months, the world has seen several travel bubbles formed in regions across the world, including between Australia and New Zealand and between Singapore and Hong Kong. But both bubbles have been either postponed or paused following a spike in coronavirus cases.

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in Taiwan, another official said the prospect of forming a travel bubble is higher with Singapore, Guam and Saipan, which have shown “great enthusiasm” for such a deal.

By Yim hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114