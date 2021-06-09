 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

EuBiologics to start phase two clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 17:13       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 17:19
Vials labelled
Vials labelled "EuCOVAC-19" and syringes are seen in front of a displayed EuBiologics logo (EuBiologics)


South Korean biopharmaceutical company EuBiologics announced Wednesday that it will commence phase two clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate EuCOVAC-19.

EuBiologics plans to conduct the clinical study of its synthetic antigen-based vaccine candidate from the end of this month on a total of 230 people, with an aim of completing it by October, the company said.

EuBiologics said the company has seen positive results from the phase one trial in terms of the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

The firm had administered the vaccine candidate on 50 adults between the age of 19-50 after receiving approval in January from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its phase one and two clinical study plans.

”EuBiologics has acquired meaningful clinical data from the phase one clinical study. The company expects to receive positive results from the upcoming phase two clinical study as well,“ EuBiologics CEO Baek Young-ok said. “The company hopes to develop a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine and contribute to fight against the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, EuBiologics is also conducting nonclinical laboratory study of an experimental vaccine that could work on COVID-19 variants, according to the company.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114