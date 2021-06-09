 Back To Top
National

Parliament to review petition to retain National Security Act

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:34       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:34
A civil activist group petitions for the abolishment of the National Security Act, June 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
A civil activist group petitions for the abolishment of the National Security Act, June 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
A petition against abolishing the National Security Act received the consent of over 100,000 South Koreans, meeting the condition for the parliament to review it.

The National Assembly said Wednesday that the online petition, which was posted May 13 in opposition to another petition calling for the abolition of the National Security Act, had garnered over 100,000 signatures.

The petitioner wrote that Koreans had never been more worried about national security, and that he felt as if his life were being shortened every day.

The petitioner said the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union had recruited people to support the earlier online petition in favor of abrogating the National Security Act, calling the union a “political organization whose actions have nothing to do with education.”

The National Assembly said it would refer the petition to the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
