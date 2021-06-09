 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor chief wins 2021 Autocar Awards top accolade

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:43       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:43

This undated photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows Chairman Chung Euisun standing in front of a high-end N performance car at the group's headquarters building in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Hyundai Motor Group)
This undated photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows Chairman Chung Euisun standing in front of a high-end N performance car at the group's headquarters building in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun won the 2021 Autocar Awards' top accolade, the Issigonis Trophy, for his contribution to the global automotive industry, the company said Wednesday.

Named after legendary car designer Sir Alec Issigonis, the trophy is awarded by Autocar to an individual who has played a significant role in helping to shape the future of the auto industry.

"Chung has overseen the Hyundai Motor Group, whose brands include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, in transforming into one of the world's largest and most innovative car manufacturers, at the forefront of developing new technology including electric and hydrogen powertrains, connectivity and digital systems," Autocar said in a statement.

Just a decade ago, Hyundai and Kia were considered unexciting budget brands with limited market shares, but under Chung's leadership they have made incredible progress, winning market share with cars that are the match of any mainstream rival, Autocar said. (Yonhap)

 

