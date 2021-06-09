 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea open to anything but three-way summit with US, Japan not planned: diplomat

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:03       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:03
South Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun arrives at the Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, on a visit for talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. (Yonhap)
South Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun arrives at the Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, on a visit for talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. (Yonhap)
South Korea is open to a three-way dialogue with the United States and Japan, but no official meeting has been scheduled for their leaders taking part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit this week, a senior South Korean diplomat said Tuesday.

South Korea's vice foreign minister, Choi Jong-kun, also said his country will actively seek dialogue opportunities with the leaders of the United States and Japan at the upcoming G7 summit in Britain.

"We are open, and plan to actively push for a South Korea-US-Japan (summit), but there is nothing that says we should do something at the leader level officially," he told reporters after arriving in Washington.

The South Korean vice foreign minister is on a visit for talks with his US counterpart, Wendy Sherman.

His remarks come one day after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said no trilateral meeting has been scheduled for President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Sullivan, however, noted a possibility "for virtually anything," citing what he called small spaces of the venue for the G7 summit in Britain's Cornwall.

"I understand we are not currently pushing for one (three-way summit)," Choi said when asked.

"However, I believe there can be many possibilities since the venue for the upcoming G7 summit is said to be not greater than previous G7 meetings or other multilateral forums in terms of space," he added.

South Korea is not a G7 member, but has been invited to this year's meeting as a guest, along with Australia, India and South Africa.

Choi's trip to Washington follows the Moon-Biden summit held in Washington on May 21.

"We will review various items of the joint statement from the South Korea-US summit," Choi said of his visit. "Some follow-up steps are well under way, so the Foreign Ministry and the State Department will look to find areas where we can get more speed." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114