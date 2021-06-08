 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

LG Uplus to buy back 100 bln won worth of shares

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 21:18       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 21:32

  

LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


LG Uplus Corp., a South Korean mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has decided to repurchase 100 billion won ($88.3 million) worth of its own shares to strengthen shareholder value.

The telecom operator said in a regulatory filing that its first-ever share buyback will be completed by June 8 next year.

LG Uplus will also introduce an interim dividend this year in addition to its existing year-end dividend, the company said in a separate statement.

The company expects the moves to stabilize its share price and strengthen its shareholder return policy.

Last month, rival SK Telecom decided to retire 2.6 trillion won worth of treasury shares to boost shareholder value. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114