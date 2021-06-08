[Graphic News] Cryptocurrency crimes cause over W5.5tr of losses since 2017









Financial damage caused by cryptocurrency-related crimes has totaled more than 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion) since 2017, a lawmaker said, citing data from police.



According to Rep. Yun Chang-hyun of the main opposition People Power Party, the National Police Agency estimated the damage to be 467 billion won in 2017, 169 billion won in 2018, 764 billion won in 2019, 214 billion won in 2020 and 92 billion won from January to April this year.



The NPA also said in documents sent to Yun that a total of 585 cryptocurrency cases involving 1,183 suspects have been booked over the entire period. (Yonhap)











