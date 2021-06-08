 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SK Telecom to wrap up testing of 5G-powered traffic system in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 14:52       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 14:52
SK Telecom Co.'s next-generation traffic monitoring system is shown in this photo provided by the company on Tuesday. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s next-generation traffic monitoring system is shown in this photo provided by the company on Tuesday. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Tuesday it will wrap up the testing of a next-generation traffic system in Seoul by the end of this month as it seeks to accelerate efforts to develop self-driving technology based on its high-speed 5G network.

The telecom operator has been testing the traffic system, named the Cooperative-Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS), with the Seoul metropolitan government since early 2019 and has installed 1,735 5G sensors across the city's major roads spanning 151 kilometers to monitor traffic data.

SK Telecom said it plans to complete development of a platform next year that will provide the data collected from the system to navigation companies.

Through the data collected from the sensors, SK Telecom said it has sent an average of 43 million notifications a day of pedestrian information to vehicles.

SK Telecom said it has also created a high-precision map that is able to provide traffic information by installing 5G advanced driver assistance systems on 1,600 buses and 100 taxis that move about the city.

The technology is able to recognize road traffic information in real time, in which the data is analyzed by artificial intelligence technology to power self-driving vehicles. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114