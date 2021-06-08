Posco International installs ‘green curtains’ at school

Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo (second from right) and officials from ChildFund Korea, Neungheodae Middle School and Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education pose during a ceremony in Neungheodae Middle School in Incheon on Tuesday. (Posco International)
As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Posco International has installed “green curtains” made of perennial vines on the façade of a middle school in Incheon, the company said Tuesday.
Posco International, the trade arm of the country’s leading steelmaker Posco, said it donated 30 million won ($27,000) to put up the perennial vines on the outer walls of the cafeteria and library of Neungheodae Middle School in Incheon.
For the project, the company joined hands with ChildFund Korea, a charity organization, and Breath Keeper, which makes the vine curtains.
According to the company, the vines block solar heat and lower room temperatures, helping reduce energy use in summer. Not only do the green plants improve the view, but they also help reduce noise and purify the air, providing an enhanced environment for studying, the company added.
At the event held to celebrate the installation of the living walls, Posco International Chief Executive Officer Joo Si-bo, the school’s principal, and officials from ChildFund Korea and Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education participated.
“From the installation of the green curtains students learned about the need to reduce carbon emissions,” a Posco International official said. “We will continue to promote such environment-friendly activities.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)