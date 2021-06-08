BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' breaks 1.2 billion YouTube views

This image, provided by YG Entertainment on Tuesday, marks 1.2 billion YouTube views for K-pop act BLACKPINK's music video "Boombayah." (YG Entertainment)

K-pop act BLACKPINK has achieved another YouTube milestone, with the music video for its song "Boombayah" racking up 1.2 billion views on YouTube.



The 2016 hit broke the milestone at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, becoming the four-piece act's third music video to break the 1.2 billion mark, according to YG Entertainment.



The record came nearly five years after the all-female band released its debut single album "Square One" with the two tracks "Boombayah" and "Whistle" in August 2016.



The song has earned nearly 300 million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, YG added.



BLACKPINK boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with more than 61.9 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.



It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone. Its most-watched music video is "Ddu-du Ddu-du" with 1.6 billion views. (Yonhap)







