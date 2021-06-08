 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Display on track to roll out QD displays in H2

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 10:37       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 10:37
This undated image provided by Samsung Display Co. shows the company's plant in Asan, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul. (Samsung Display Co.)
This undated image provided by Samsung Display Co. shows the company's plant in Asan, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul. (Samsung Display Co.)
Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, is on track to produce its next-generation displays in the second half of the year, industry insiders said Tuesday.

Samsung Display is set to release pilot products of the quantum-dot (QD) display for TVs and monitors this month and send them to its clients for further testing, according to the sources.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. earlier revealed that it aims to launch its QD displays in the second half of the year as scheduled.

Samsung Display's new panel utilizes self-emitting quantum dot technology. The company announced investment for its QD display production line, known as Q1, in October 2019.

The Q1 facility reportedly went through trial runs in phases earlier this year. It is expected to roll out 30,000 sheets of 8.5th-generation (Gen 8.5) mother glass per month to produce TV panels ranging from 55 inches to 82 inches.

Samsung Display, the world's leading mobile display maker, is currently working on improving the yield rate of the Q1 line before commencing mass production.

The company hopes QD displays can beef up its profitability in the large display panel sector following its decision to leave the LCD business.

In the first quarter, Samsung Display lost its position as the world's largest display panel seller to China's BOE Technology Group Co.

Samsung Display's revenue in the January-March period plunged 29 percent quarter-on-quarter to $6.2 billion, while that of BOE surged 50 percent quarter-on-quarter to $7.7 billion, according to the latest report from market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

The global flat panel display market, meanwhile, grew to a record $34.8 billion in the first quarter, thanks to robust demand of large-area LCD panels, it said. (Yonhap)
