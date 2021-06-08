[News Focus] Gasoline prices rise to 16-month high in Korea

A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows the recent rebound in gasoline prices on May 23. While the nationwide barometer climbed to 1,562.7 won ($1.4) per liter as of June 7, prices in some districts of the capital hover over 1,600 won. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Gasoline prices in South Korea have almost reached pre-pandemic levels, in the wake of a spiral in international crude prices and weak US dollar.



According to the Korea National Oil Corp., gasoline prices climbed to 1,562.7 won ($1.40) per liter as of Monday, which marked the highest in 16 months since it recorded 1,563.3 won on Feb. 4, 2020.



At the current pace of increase, there is a high possibility that prices will exceed 1,571.26 won -- the level recorded on Jan. 20, 2020, when the first infection of COVID-19 was confirmed in the nation -- in late June or early July.



The rebound in oil prices is building up inflationary pressure, though the situation may signal a normalization of the economy and everyday life.



“International crude prices are commonly in inverse proportion to the US dollar, which has weakened in the global exchange market due to investors’ waning preference for safety assets like key currencies,” said a local brokerage firm-based analyst. “The price of the greenback has stayed in the 1,120 won range.”





(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)