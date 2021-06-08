Seoul stocks open slightly lower amid valuation pressure

Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday on increased valuation pressure after the key stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 3.08 points, or 0.09 percent, to reach 3,249.04 points as of 9:17 a.m.



The Kospi got off to choppy start after it finished the previous session at a record high of 3,252.12 points.



Stock prices fluctuated as investors take a wait-and-see mode, seeking more clues to fathom the outlook for inflation in the United States.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.33 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.41 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.21 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.62 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.86 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,111.45 won against the US dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)