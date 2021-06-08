SK Telecom to launch VR game for Oculus devices

A model plays SK Telecom Co.'s "Crazy World VR" on an Oculus Quest device, in this photo provided by the mobile carrier on Tuesday. (SK Telecom Co.)

SK Telecom Co., a major South Korean wireless carrier, said Tuesday it will launch a virtual reality (VR) game for Facebook Inc.'s Oculus Quest devices in a move to bolster its presence in the VR sector.



"Crazy World VR," playable on Oculus' Quest 1 and 2 devices, features a range of sports games from archery and tennis to bowling in VR and allows users to compete with other players around the world in real time.



The game, slated to launch Wednesday, also incorporates characters from local game giant Nexon Co.'s online gaming universe. SK Telecom said it partnered with local VR game company Pixelity Games Inc. for the game's development.



The mobile carrier said it tested the game for users around the world in the past year and expects the game to boost the VR gaming industry's multiplayer features.



The move comes as SK Telecom has recently stepped up efforts in VR development.



The company operates the Jump VR platform, a virtual social networking service, which targets 10 million users by the end of this year.



The carrier said it plans to launch another VR game in the second half of this year, co-developed with Kakao VX Corp., a sports-focused technology unit under major mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. (Yonhap)