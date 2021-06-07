New public music library opens in Uijeongbu

Main entrance of the Music Library of Uijeongbu (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

A new public music library has opened in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, just some 25 kilometers north of Seoul, the first of its kind built by a local government.



To most Koreans, Uijeongbu is synonymous with the US Army, as the city has hosted the American military since the 1950-53 Korean War. While most of the troops have now been moved to Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province where the largest overseas US military base is located, the sound of Western pop music was long common across the city.



That aspect of the city is reflected in the African American focus of its new music library. The library offers a wide range of resources on jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, gospel and hip-hop, as well as other genres. Well-known hip-hop music couple Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae, who are also Uijeongbu residents, donated a large collection of CDs and have been actively promoting the new library, according to the museum.



Inside the Music Library of Uijeongbu (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)