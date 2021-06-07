Hanwha Defense eyes first UK export with upgraded version of K9 howitzer

After being selected as the sole preferred bidder for an Australian artillery gun procurement project last year, Hanwha Defense aims for its first export to the UK, as the British Army is looking for new self-propelled artillery.
The British Army, which is using AS90 guns that are more than 30 years old, plans to procure 116 units of new self-propelled artillery guns within seven years, as part of the Mobile Fires Platform program worth approximately $1.08 billion. The authority will begin sending out requests for proposals starting next year and select the final bidder by 2025. The new guns will be deployed by 2029.
To prepare for a bid, Hanwha Defense is establishing a network with local companies, according to industry sources Monday. Potential partners include Lockheed Martin UK, Pearson Engineering and Horstman.
With the Agency for Defense Development of South Korea, Hanwha Defense is currently conducting multiple performance tests on K9A2, to offer the newest version of Hanwha’s best-selling K9 howitzer to the British Army.
Also, to contribute to the local community, Hanwha Defense is discussing partnerships with local suppliers and reviewing an on-site production through technology transfers.
By offering the most advanced version of the K9 and emphasizing local partnerships, Hanwha Defense aims to get an edge over its competitors -- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann’s RCH155, Rheinmetall’s HX3 and BAE’s Bofos.
Equipped with automatic ammunition loading, the K9A2 will be able to fire 9 to 10 rounds per minutes when fully developed, compared to the 6 to 9 rounds currently fired by the K9. Also, K9A2 will require just three soldiers to operate it.
“The UK’s MFP program will be K9A2’s first stage to prove its competitiveness overseas,” a Hanwha Defense official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)