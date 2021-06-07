Singers celebrate 50 years of ‘Morning Dew’

Taeil of boy band NCT records “Beautiful Person,” originally sang by Kim Min-ki (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)



Artists across the musical spectrum, including Wendy of Red Velvet, Taeil of NCT, Leenalchi and Han Young-ae, are honoring singer Kim Min-ki with covers of his best-known song “Morning Dew” and more.



To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of “Morning Dew” that was written, composed and sung by Kim, the Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation has created an 18-track album dedicated to the singer-songwriter.



The iconic song has come to be closely associated with student activism and the democratization movement, and was included in Kim’s first album released in 1971. He was a 20-year-old student at Seoul National University at the time.



The song is better known by the version sung by singer Yang Hee-eun in the same year.





Kim Min-ki (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)