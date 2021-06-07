RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'

BTS member RM poses during a news conference for the septet's new single "Butter" at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on May 21, 2021. The single was globally released at 1 p.m. the same day (local time). (Yonhap)

RM, the leader of global dynamo BTS, has released a self-written solo song based on his experience of riding his bike across the South Korean capital.



The 3 minute and 23 second song, uploaded on YouTube and SoundCloud, is a relaxed and comforting track in which RM raps and sings in Korean and English.



RM, who has taken part in the songwriting for the seven-piece act's songs, including their latest hit "Butter," worked on his solo song with jazz singer-songwriter John Eun.



In a post updated on the band's blog, RM wrote he has always wanted to write a song about bicycles, adding that he "literally wrote the lyrics while riding (his) bicycle."



"I always feel excited about riding the bicycle. At the same time, I somehow feel sad when I put my feet on the pedal. Maybe that's because there are lots of things I miss," he wrote.



"Nonetheless, it is one of those rare moments when I feel physically free. I wanted to depict the cloudy moments I had gone through while riding a bike since I was a trainee, into a song."



"Bicycle" is RM's first solo project since his mixtape "mono." released in October 2018. The album reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200, which was then the highest ranking for a K-pop soloist. (Yonhap)