 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Jun 7, 2021 - 11:02
BTS member RM poses during a news conference for the septet's new single
BTS member RM poses during a news conference for the septet's new single "Butter" at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on May 21, 2021. The single was globally released at 1 p.m. the same day (local time). (Yonhap)
RM, the leader of global dynamo BTS, has released a self-written solo song based on his experience of riding his bike across the South Korean capital.

The 3 minute and 23 second song, uploaded on YouTube and SoundCloud, is a relaxed and comforting track in which RM raps and sings in Korean and English.

RM, who has taken part in the songwriting for the seven-piece act's songs, including their latest hit "Butter," worked on his solo song with jazz singer-songwriter John Eun.

   In a post updated on the band's blog, RM wrote he has always wanted to write a song about bicycles, adding that he "literally wrote the lyrics while riding (his) bicycle."

"I always feel excited about riding the bicycle. At the same time, I somehow feel sad when I put my feet on the pedal. Maybe that's because there are lots of things I miss," he wrote.

"Nonetheless, it is one of those rare moments when I feel physically free. I wanted to depict the cloudy moments I had gone through while riding a bike since I was a trainee, into a song."

"Bicycle" is RM's first solo project since his mixtape "mono." released in October 2018. The album reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200, which was then the highest ranking for a K-pop soloist. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114