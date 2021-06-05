 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks likely to maintain upward momentum next week on vaccination, recovery hope

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : Jun 5, 2021 - 11:43

Stocks advanced this week as improved economic data at home and abroad further enhanced hopes for a quicker-than-expected recovery. (Yonhap)
Stocks advanced this week as improved economic data at home and abroad further enhanced hopes for a quicker-than-expected recovery. (Yonhap)
   
South Korean stocks are likely to extend gains next week on sustained recovery hope and the accelerating inoculation drive here.

   The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,240.08 points Friday, up 1.61 percent from a week ago.

   Stocks advanced this week as improved economic data at home and abroad further enhanced hopes for a quicker-than-expected recovery.

   In May, South Korea's exports jumped 45.6 percent on-year to extend their gains to a seventh consecutive month, and China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index hit a yearly high of 52.8. The US ADP jobs data showed the steepest job increase in the cited month.

   "Expectation for strong chip demand was the key reason for the foreigners' return (to net buying) this week," NH Investment & Securities analyst Yang Ji-yoon said. "The country's accelerating COVID-19 inoculation drive is also raising hope for a return to the pre-pandemic norms," she noted.

   Health authorities said Friday that the country is expected to achieve its goal of inoculating over 13 million people, or a quarter of the total population, within this month, earlier than expected, given a smooth supply of vaccines.

   Meanwhile, analysts said the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern would continue to play out in the local markets. Volatility may rise ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting set for next week, they said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114