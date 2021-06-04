 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

KBO-leading Landers lose ace to elbow injury; another starter sidelined

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 19:17       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 19:17
Park Jong-hun of the SSG Landers pitches against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon in May. (Yonhap)
Park Jong-hun of the SSG Landers pitches against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon in May. (Yonhap)
The first-place team in South Korean baseball this season will lose an ace for the rest of the year to an elbow surgery, with another starting pitcher facing a similar fate.

The SSG Landers announced Friday that submariner Park Jong-hun will undergo a season-ending elbow operation in Los Angeles next week.

Park flew to the US earlier this week to get a second opinion on his ailing right elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. A doctor in Seoul initially recommended surgery for Park, who took himself out of a game against the Hanwha Eagles last Friday with elbow pains.

The Landers took Friday's action while in first place in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at 28-19, two games ahead of the KT Wiz.

Park had been the Landers' top starter, with a 4-2 record and a team-leading 2.82 ERA.

Injury woes continued for the Landers on Friday, with the news that another starter, Moon Seung-won, will also visit Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic next week for further tests on his right elbow.

Last year, Moon had surgery to remove a bone fragment in the same right elbow, and doctors told him at the time he had partial ligament damage. According to a Landers official, Moon was told he could choose to rehab his elbow but he would eventually need surgery at some point.

Moon has a 2-2 record with a 2.86 ERA this year. He last pitched on Sunday against the Hanwha Eagles, holding them to a run over six innings.

Park and Moon join their American rotation mate Artie Lewicki on the sidelines.

In his first KBO season, Lewicki has made just four starts, with a 1-0 record and a 3.77 ERA across 14 1/3 innings.

He suffered an oblique injury in April that kept him out for over a month. He returned last Saturday but pitched just one inning in that game. He was later diagnosed with a pectoral injury, and the Landers said he will be out at least four weeks.

SSG manager Kim Won-hyong has said the team is looking for a possible replacement for Lewicki. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114