[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM gets stamp of approval as record producer

(Big Hit Music)



RM of supergroup BTS came in at No. 9 of Billboard’s Hot 100 Producers chart on Thursday, local time, highlighting his capabilities as not only a rapper, but a producer as well.



He was also ranked No. 3 in his first entry onto the Hot 100 Songwriters chart in December last year.



The leader of the band has been credited for all title tracks over the last eight years, from the debut song “No More Dream” to its most recent single “Butter.” He also co-wrote the lyrics for “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You),” Tomorrow X Together’s title track from its second studio album that came out last week.



Meanwhile, Usher delighted fans with an unexpected clip featuring part of the song “Butter” in the background. The septet had paid homage to the American artist in “Butter,” with V singing “Don’t need no Usher/ To remind me you got it bad,” in apparent references to Usher’s “U Remind Me” and “U Got It Bad.”



Stray Kids wins boy band competition trophy





(Mnet)



Stray Kids picked up the trophy from “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a reality TV competition program among boy bands that came to an end Thursday.



“We’ve set our eyes on the first place, of course, preparing for the stage,” said the bandmates. There were challenging moments as well as rewarding moments but we gained so much energy from the support of our fans, they added.



They were exhilarated to win the trophy but the biggest honor was being able to compete against other great bands, the seven members said. Participating in the show gave them an opportunity to grow further and to take their performing abilities to the next level.



The band consists of eight members but Hyunjin was absent from the show except for the introduction round after he was mired in bullying rumors from his school days.



For the final round, Stray Kids performed “Wolfgang,” created by the songwriting trio within the band. It was inspired by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as well as the image of a pack of wolves. The song ranked No. 98 on Apple Music’s top 100 global chart and No. 2 on iTunes’ worldwide song chart.



GOT7's Yugyeom to release new music





(AOMG)



Yugyeom of GOT7 is putting out new music for the first time since he signed with AOMG in February.



The label uploaded a poster announcing the musician’s return in June accompanied with a flower painting. Other media reports suggested that he will likely return mid-June and Gray, a singer/producer who also belongs to AOMG, will be a featuring musician.



Yugyeom is the main dancer of GOT7, the seven-piece act that debuted in 2014. The bandmates decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment and Yugyeom signed with the AOMG label headed by Jay Park. Park was the former leader of 2PM, which is also under JYP Entertainment. Yugyeom is the first idol to sign with Park’s company.



Meanwhile, JB, leader of GOT7, joined Park’s other label H1gher Music in May as Jay B.



Victon's Han Seungwoo to start military service in July





(Play M Entertainment)