National

FM meets US senators, discusses alliance issues

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 16:57       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 16:57
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (3rd from L) poses for a photo with (L to R) US Senators Chris Coons, Tammy Duckworth and Dan Sullivan, who are visiting South Korea for talks with parliamentary and other officials here, during a meeting at Chung's official residence on Friday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Friday met with three visiting US senators and discussed bilateral and alliance issues, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting at Chung's official residence, the senators -- Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Dan Sullivan (R-AL) -- said that last month's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden demonstrated the alliance and global cooperation partnership between the two countries, according to the ministry.

They also reaffirmed continued congressional support for the development of the alliance, the ministry said.

Chung told the senators that the leaders' summit has helped cement the alliance into one that is "comprehensive, constructive and mutually beneficial."

He asked for the continued congressional support for Seoul's peace efforts with North Korea.

The minister also asked for their keen attention on South Korean businesses in America and support for expanding the visa quotas for South Korean professionals, the ministry said.

The senators were also expected to meet with lawmakers and other officials here during their stay. (Yonhap)



