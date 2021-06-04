 Back To Top
Entertainment

Classical musicians perform Korean drama music in new album

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 17:38       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 17:38
Album cover of “Shades of Love” (Universal Music Group)
Album cover of “Shades of Love” (Universal Music Group)

A compilation of music from Korean drama series performed by world-class musicians will be released under the Deutsch Grammophon label in July.

Titled ”Shades of Love,” the album featuring well-known classical musicians such as Philipp Jundt, Daniel Hope, Richard Yongjae O’Neill and Albrecht Mayer will be released July 9, according to Universal Music Group on Friday.

“The Song for My Brother” from the drama series “Crash Landing on You” was released Friday at noon on music streaming platforms.

The album includes music from internationally popular Korean TV dramas such as “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “Descendants of the Sun” and “Mr. Sunshine.” Music from hit dramas “Reply 1988,” “Six Flying Dragons,” “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and “White Tower” are featured on the album as well.

The project was initiated by Swiss flutist Philipp Jundt, who lived in Korea for 12 years, and renowned producer Marco Hertenstein. The two artists collaborated on “Shades of Love -- Red” and “Shades of Love -- Blue,” which are also part of the album.

“The album connects my life in Switzerland and Korea,” said Jundt in the press release. “Life in Korea offered me a great opportunity to develop my artistic view and cultural understanding.”

The 17 tracks of the album will also be available via music streaming platforms,

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
