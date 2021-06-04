 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Samsung to hold 1st online show to present network solutions

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 14:43       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 14:49
Samsung Electronics on Friday sent out an official invitation for the company's upcoming online event, titled “Unleashing the Full Power of 5G,” the show slated for June 22 to showcase Samsung’s network solutions. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Friday sent out an official invitation for the company's upcoming online event, titled “Unleashing the Full Power of 5G,” the show slated for June 22 to showcase Samsung’s network solutions. (Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics said Friday that it has sent out official invitations to global media and business partners across the world for the upcoming online event to present its network business to a global audience.

Entitled “Unleashing the Full Power of 5G,” the show slated for June 22 is the first public event to showcase Samsung’s network solutions.

President Jeon Kyung-hoon, Samsung’s network business head, is expected to appear on the stage to introduce a lineup of the business’ latest solutions, ranging from 5G chips, software and equipment to special 5G networks.

Samsung previously took part in the annual Mobile World Congress that was held in Barcelona, Spain, every February to show off its network solutions alongside competitors like Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson.

But the company decided not to participate in the biggest trade show for the telecom industry this year, considering lingering COVID-19 risks.

The event will be available via Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Networks’ YouTube channel, beginning at 11 p.m. in Korea, and 10 a.m. in the US, Eastern Time, on June 22.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114