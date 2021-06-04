Samsung to hold 1st online show to present network solutions

Samsung Electronics on Friday sent out an official invitation for the company's upcoming online event, titled “Unleashing the Full Power of 5G,” the show slated for June 22 to showcase Samsung’s network solutions. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Friday that it has sent out official invitations to global media and business partners across the world for the upcoming online event to present its network business to a global audience.
Entitled “Unleashing the Full Power of 5G,” the show slated for June 22 is the first public event to showcase Samsung’s network solutions.
President Jeon Kyung-hoon, Samsung’s network business head, is expected to appear on the stage to introduce a lineup of the business’ latest solutions, ranging from 5G chips, software and equipment to special 5G networks.
Samsung previously took part in the annual Mobile World Congress that was held in Barcelona, Spain, every February to show off its network solutions alongside competitors like Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson.
But the company decided not to participate in the biggest trade show for the telecom industry this year, considering lingering COVID-19 risks.
The event will be available via Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Networks’ YouTube channel, beginning at 11 p.m. in Korea, and 10 a.m. in the US, Eastern Time, on June 22.
By Song Su-hyun
)