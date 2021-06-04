 Back To Top
Life&Style

New media art venue opens at Lotte Avenuel

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 15:33
Groundseesaw Myeondong’s opening exhibition, “Blue Room” (Media & Art)
A new space dedicated to immersive media art opened its doors Friday at luxury department store Lotte Avenuel in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

The venue, Groundseesaw Myeongdong, is an 800-square-meter exhibition hall with 6-meter, ceiling-to-floor screens covering the walls. The hall features more than 70 high performance projectors and multiplex cinema sound systems, according to Media & Art, a display agency.

“Blue Room,” the opening exhibition, is designed to offer an experience not ordinarily found in Seoul, according to the agency’s press release.

Under the theme of “Trip to Awakening,” the room, awash in hues of blue, will showcase immersive media art that reinterprets images of blooming flowers, clouds, forests, and the night sky.

The organizers, creative studio Habitant and Media & Art, say visitors will feel as if they are “floating in the universe” while exploring the exhibition.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 28 at Groundseesaw Myeongdong located on the ninth floor of Lotte Avenuel.

Tickets cost between 12,000 won to 15,000 won, and visitors will be admitted at scheduled times.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@hearldcorp.com)
