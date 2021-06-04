[Newsmaker] Military investigators raid Air Force offices over sexual harassment case

An Air Force officer is taken to a military court in Seoul on Wednesday, to attend a hearing to review whether an arrest warrant will be issued over his alleged sexual harassment of a female colleague, which caused her to take her own life in May, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Defense Ministry)

Military prosecutors carried out a series of raids on the Air Force headquarters and other locations in connection with an investigation into the suicide death of a female noncommissioned officer following sexual harassment by a colleague.



At around 10 a.m., investigators raided the police corps of the Air Force headquarters as well as the police squadron of the 15th Special Missions Wing that the victim was affiliated with, the defense ministry said in a release.



Military prosecutors are looking into suspicions that superiors of the 23-year-old victim tried to cover up the sexual abuse case, including trying to persuade her to reach a settlement with the perpetrator, without taking proper measures to protect her and conducting an investigation.



It is the first such raid after the case was referred to the defense ministry earlier this week amid snowballing criticism and uproar over the Air Force's poor responses to the sexual harassment case. (Yonhap)







