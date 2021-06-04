BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a promotional image for the "Cooler" and "Sweeter" remix versions of the BTS song "Butter." (Big Hit Music)

BTS is set to release a "Cooler" and "Sweeter" remix of its Billboard-topping single "Butter" later Friday, its label said.



The "Cooler" version brings a guitar sound to the summery number, while the "Sweeter" remix adds some R&B vibe to the song, according to Big Hit Music.



The release is scheduled for 1 p.m., exactly two weeks after the seven-piece act rolled out "Butter" globally on May 21. Last week, BTS also dropped the "Hotter" remix, fusing some electronic dance music beat to the song.



The titles of the remix versions apparently come from the lyrics of "Butter": Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!"



"Butter," the act's second English-language single following "Dynamite," has been dominating global streaming and video platforms upon its release.



On Spotify, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release. It marked the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history.



On YouTube, "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite."



Earlier this week, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart, marking the group's third top debut on the Hot 100 after "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On." It also began in the third spot on the British music chart Official Charts. (Yonhap)







