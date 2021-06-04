 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' sets new YouTube record with 1.6b views

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 09:59

This image, provided by YG Entertainment on Friday, marks 1.6 billion YouTube views for K-pop act BLACKPINK's music video
This image, provided by YG Entertainment on Friday, marks 1.6 billion YouTube views for K-pop act BLACKPINK's music video "Ddu-du Ddu-du." (YG Entertainment)
The music video for all-female act BLACKPINK's song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has broken 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

The 2018 hit broke the milestone at 7:22 a.m. Friday, setting a new record for a K-pop act, its management agency YG Entertainment said.

The record came roughly 19 months after it became the first music video by a K-pop group to surpass the 1 billion mark in November 2019.

"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the main track of the four-member band's first EP, "Square Up," released in June 2018, is one of the group's most popular songs.

The fierce pop-rap track peaked at No. 55 on Billboard's main singles chart, a record high rank for a song by a female K-pop act at the time.

BLACKPINK boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with around 61.7 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.

It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114