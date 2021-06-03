 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

British PM expects S. Korea to play a role in G7 summit next week: Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 20:11       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 20:22

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP-Yonhap)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP-Yonhap)
 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed South Korea's commitment to playing a role in an upcoming summit of global leaders on COVID-19, climate change and other pending issues, Cheong Wa Dae said.
  
He delivered the message to President Moon Jae-in during their half-hour phone conversation, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
  
Johnson is scheduled to host the Group of Seven summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on June 11-13. Taking part will be the leaders of other G-7 members states: the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Moon has been invited to the session as a guest.
  
Speaking to Johnson, Moon said South Korea would participate actively in the G-7's discussions on efforts to resolve such issues as the pandemic, economic recovery and climate, Park said.

The prime minister hailed Moon's acceptance of the invitation and expressed hope for his role in "expanding the scope of discussions" in the summit by providing various points of view, she added.
  
Johnson stressed that South Korea is an important partner of his country, as shown in its recent investments there in digital and green projects.
  
He then requested that the South Korean government pay attention to the issues of the Global Partnership for Education(GPE) and girls' education, in which Britain is particularly interested.
  
Moon said he expects an agreement will be reached in the G-7 session on "substantive" ways for overcoming the coronavirus and preparing for future pandemics.
  
"To that end, it is important for all nations to strengthen their healthcare-related capabilities and establish a transparent and sustainable global healthcare governance," Moon was quoted as saying.
  
He thanked Johnson for joining the P4G Seoul Summit on climate and sustainable growth hosted by South Korea earlier this week.
  
Moon reaffirmed that South Korea will play a bridging role between advanced and developing nations in response to climate change.
  
On regional security, Moon said South Korea will continue efforts for the denuclearization of Korea and the establishment of permanent peace. He asked Britain to keep backing Seoul's initiative as a standing member of the U.N. Security Council. 
  
Johnson said Britain will explore ways for North Korea to return to dialogue at an early date, the Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson said.
  
The prime minister requested the phone talks for preparatory consultations in advance of the G-7 summit. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114