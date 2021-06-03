Porsche Korea launches Taycan Turbo in S. Korea

Porsche Taycan Turbo (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea has launched Taycan Turbo, a high-performance model of the brand’s first electric vehicle, the company said Thursday.
Taycan Turbo is the third Taycan variant to be launched here in Korea, and stands in between Taycan Turbo S and Taycan 4S, performance-wise.
Like the Taycan Turbo S -- the higher-performing variant -- it is equipped with a Performance Battery Plus, with a gross capacity of 93.4 kilowatt hours as standard. Using launch control, the vehicle can exert up to 680 horsepower, and only takes 3.2 seconds to go from 0-100 kilometers, according to the automaker.
Taycan Turbo facilitates an 800-volt technology instead of the usual 400 volts, and charging for five minutes with a fast charger using the DC charging method can operate the vehicle for up to 100 km.
At optimal condition, the car can be charged from 5 percent to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes, the company added.
There is a motor on both front and rear axles to make the car a four-wheel drive vehicle. The driving range of the Taycan Turbo is 284 km under domestic certification, and the maximum acceleration is set at 260 kph, the company said.
The new EV is introduced as a 4-seater and 5-seater, and the price starts from 195.5 million won ($179,100).
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
