Kumho Tire supplies Ecsta HS51 for Renault Samsung’s Arkana

Kumho Tire is exclusively supplying its best-selling tire Ecsta HS51 for Renault Samsung Motors’ compact sports utility vehicle Arkana -- known as the XM3 in South Korea -- distributed in Europe, the company said Thursday.
According to the South Korean tire manufacturer, Ecsta HS51 is their best-selling tire in Europe, using rubber and high grip resin for enhanced braking function.
The model is noted for a variety of technologies and devices, such as Virtual Product Development simulation program.
In a performance contest conducted by Auto Bild, a renowned German publication, Ecsta HS51 ranked No. 1 for summer tires, and gained an “Exemplary” rating as well.
The Arkana was introduced for the first time in South Korea as the XM3 in March last year. Since the launch, XM3 has gained popularity here, and also achieved a 1st grade assessment in the 2020 Korean New Car Assessment Program conducted by the transport ministry on Dec. 10, Kumho Tire explained.
Based on the popularity in the domestic market, XM3 has tapped into markets in Europe, including France, Germany Italy and Spain, with the new name, Arkana.
In April, Arkana made up 76 percent of the monthly exports for Renault Samsung, and the automaker plans to bring the model to other overseas markets as well, such as South America and the Middle East.
“We are glad to cooperate on the XM3 sold not only in Korea, but also on the models sold outside the country,” a Kumho Tire official said.
“We will continue to make efforts to fulfill the satisfaction of customers with tires suitable for SUVs.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)