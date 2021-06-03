Man Truck and Bus Korea designated as regional hub for Austral-Asia region

Man Truck and Bus Korea has been designated as the German truck maker’s regional headquarters, managing 12 countries in the Austral and Asia region, an executive board member from the German headquarters said on Thursday.
Participating in a press conference held in Seoul, Goran Nyberg, an executive board member for sales and marketing at Man Truck and Bus, said the Korean branch will be playing a bigger role in the group’s business operations. He also spoke of complaints raised by local customers over defects in some models and announced a plan for a voluntary recall of all units of the models in question.
“Korea will be the new regional headquarter and hub for 12 countries in Austral, Asia region,” Nyberg said.
“Being all that said I can simply say that Korea will be more highlighted and the German headquarter will provide more support and investment here.”
Over a series of customer complaints made on defects found in trucks equipped with engines compliant with Euro 6 emissions standards, Nyberg and the Korean unit chief Max Burger said they are going to conduct a voluntary recall.
“I have been regularly reported on the issues in Korea and have had in-depth discussion with the Korean team. After many long discussions, we agreed that protecting our customers and regaining trust is the top priority. So we decided the voluntary recall,” Nyberg said.
In the voluntary recall program that is to start in September the company will recall 4,400 units of its Euro 6A, 6B and 6C models to replace the auto parts, the company said.
Models subject to the recall include the TGS Cargo, EGR flaps and oil separators of the TGX Tractor and the TGS Dump Truck. All of them will be accepted for recall even if they are not found with any malfunction, the company added.
“I hope this voluntary recall will be the moment for resolve all outstanding issues and opportunity to show our commitment and be a good example taking responsibility to our customers,” Nyberg said.
During the press conference, Thomas Hemmerich, who was appointed as managing director for the Korean branch last month, also introduced himself for the first time.
“First thing I have to focus as a new managing director is to provide full support for the recall customers. I will closely work together with headquarter as well as Korea team to make sure our customers will not have any inconvenience while they receive recall. We will solve past issues as quickly and smoothly as possible.”
Hemmerich will be taking over from Burger, who has led the Korean office for 6 1/2 years, in July.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)