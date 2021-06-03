Hyundai Motor, BTS hold campaign to promote hydrogen





An image from the trailer for Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen documentary with K-pop band BTS. (Hyundai Motor)





South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor on Thursday released the trailer of its upcoming documentary featuring K-pop supergroup BTS, to promote the value of hydrogen as sustainable fuel.



The teaser was uploaded on the company’s global YouTube and Instagram pages, while the main documentary, titled “For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,” is set to be fully unveiled at noon, Korean time, on June 5. The day marks World Environment Day, as designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972.



The boyband’s leader RM will be appearing as a host to talk with BTS members and MZ generation figures on the safety and sustainability of hydrogen energy, urging everybody to take immediate actions for the environment, instead of waiting for changes to happen.



The documentary comes as part of the global hydrogen awareness campaign “Because of You” that the automaker kicked off in 2020 together with BTS.



Once a hydrogen energy-based society is achieved, the world’s carbon emissions will decline by 60 tons a year up to 2050, according to the company.



The Korean carmaker is currently producing the hydrogen fuel cell sport utility vehicle Nexo and fuel cell truck Xcient, prolonging efforts to apply the eco-friendly fuel cell technology to the commercial vehicle market, officials said.



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)



