Business

Tesla Y top-selling foreign car in May

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 16:36       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 16:36
(Tesla Inc.)
(Tesla Inc.)

Tesla’s Model Y dethroned longtime favorite the Mercedes-Benz E-Class to become the top-selling imported car in South Korea in May, industry data showed Thursday.

According to market tracker CarIsYou, 3,461 Y vehicles were newly registered with local authorities that month, compared with 2,387 E-Class vehicles.

Sales of the Y, the all-electric compact sport utility vehicle and the latest release from the American electric car brand, began in earnest here last month.

From January through April, the E-Class occupied the top spot.

Separate data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, which excludes Tesla, showed that Mercedes-Benz sold 7,690 cars in the same month, retaining the title of bestselling imported car brand.

Coming in second was BMW with 6,257 unit sales. Volkswagen, Volvo and Jeep followed with 1,358, 1,264 and 1,110 units sold, respectively. If Tesla had been counted it would have taken the third spot, after BMW.

According to the association’s data, sales of imported cars were up 3.5 percent to 24,080 units in May compared with the corresponding period last year. These figures also exclude Tesla.

From news reports (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
