[Around the Hotels] Promotion and Packages

Paradise Hotel Busan offers ‘Early Sumcance’ package



The Paradise Hotel Busan in the city’s celebrated Haeundae-gu is offering the “Early Sumcance” package for guests to enjoy the early summer temperatures.



With the package, guests can use the Outdoor Ocean Spa Pool and Ocean Spa Cimer freely all day and enjoy many activities, including the Play Lab, Haba and Woongjin Bookclub and BMW Kids Driving. The package starts at 220,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call Paradise Hotel Busan at (051) 742-2121.







Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts presents eco-picnic bag



Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts is offering a new item people enjoying camping and picnic.



The Walkerhill Hotel has launched two eco-bags, Light Beige and Oliver Green. The bag is designed as a tote and includes a detachable cool bag, suitable for long-term storage of food and drinks for up to six hours.



The eco-bag will be showcased first on online e-commerce marketplace 11St, available for a week in a limited quantity of 5,000. After the showcase, the eco-bags will be available from Le Passage, Walkerhill Hotel’s premium gourmet store. The bag is priced at 49,000 won.



For more information, visit Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts’ website at www.walkerhill.com or call Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 455-5000.







Fairmont Ambassador Seoul celebrates first 100 days



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul shows gratitude to guests for their interest and loyalty during the hotel’s first 100 days with two offers, the “Member Exclusive Offer” and “Advantage Plus Offer.”



The Member Exclusive Offer is available to Accor Live Limitless loyalty program members, regardless of their membership level. The package is created for up to two guests, priced at 200,000 won for accommodation in a Fairmont Room. The Advantage Plus Offer includes a 110,000 won voucher for use at hotel restaurants and bars. The cost is 330,000 won for accommodation in the Fairmont Room.



The packages are designed for use on weekday nights only, with stay dates until June 21.



For more information and reservations, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers summer hotel vacation



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, Seoul, is showcasing the “Ladies Summer Night” package for three guests.



Guests can enjoy the Club Lounge located on the hotel’s top floor where complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktail hours are available from morning to evening. Each package offers Club Junior Suites, which are about 1 1/2 times more spacious than Deluxe Rooms. All three guests per package will be given fashion gifts, refreshing fruit plates and wine, allowing guests to delight in the cool summer night. The Ladies Summer Night package is available until the end of August.



The package starts at 560,000 won.



For inquiries and reservations, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (02) 559-7053.





