 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

LG allows others to use its open source software management tool

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 11:53       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 11:53
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows its corporate logo. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows its corporate logo. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community.

LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website.

Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. 

LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.

LG hopes the latest move can beef up its system's global presence and improve its stability by getting feedback from various outside programmers.

The move is a part of LG's commitment to expanding cooperation and partnerships with others to accelerate the digital transformation trend.

LG has been working to establish a solid open source license management system with experts since 2007. It is the first South Korean company to be recognized by the Linux Foundation's OpenChain project. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114