Korea Shipbuilding wins W221b order for 3 oil tankers

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 11:51       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 11:51
A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on April 19, 2021. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on April 19, 2021. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has signed a 220.5 billion-won ($198.6 million) order for three oil tankers.

The order from a European company calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver the vessels by February 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The order has an option to cancel an order for one oil tanker within a given period, the company said. 

So far this year, KSOE has bagged orders for 123 ships, as well as two offshore plants worth $1.1 billion, taking up 74 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.

KSOE is the holding company of three shipbuilders--Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)



