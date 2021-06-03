Lime Korea offers 40% discount for monthly membership Lime Prime

Benefits of Lime Korea’s monthly subscription service Lime Prime (Lime Korea)
Lime Korea said Thursday it has cut the price of the company’s monthly subscription plan Lime Prime to 7,500 won ($6.70) from 12,500 won to make its service more accessible to daily commuters.
Lime Korea currently charges a fixed rate of 1,200 won to unlock an e-scooter and then a per-minute fee from 160 won to 230 won to ride. For 7,500 won a month, the company waives the initial fee for Lime Prime subscribers. Also, Lime Prime members can reserve a vehicle up to 30 minutes at no cost, compared to just 10 minutes for a standard user.
“Commuters who ride Lime e-scooters everyday will be able to save about 25,000 won a month under the subscription plan,” a Lime Korea official said.
In April, 34.3 percent of its users in Seoul were concentrated during commuting hours -- 12.7 percent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 22.1 percent from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. -- as increasingly more commuters are opting for e-scooters as a last-mile mobility option, according to Lime Korea.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)