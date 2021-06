Lime Korea offers 40% discount for monthly membership Lime Prime

Lime Korea said Thursday it has cut the price of the company’s monthly subscription plan Lime Prime to 7,500 won ($6.70) from 12,500 won to make its service more accessible to daily commuters.Lime Korea currently charges a fixed rate of 1,200 won to unlock an e-scooter and then a per-minute fee from 160 won to 230 won to ride. For 7,500 won a month, the company waives the initial fee for Lime Prime subscribers. Also, Lime Prime members can reserve a vehicle up to 30 minutes at no cost, compared to just 10 minutes for a standard user.“Commuters who ride Lime e-scooters everyday will be able to save about 25,000 won a month under the subscription plan,” a Lime Korea official said.In April, 34.3 percent of its users in Seoul were concentrated during commuting hours -- 12.7 percent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 22.1 percent from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. -- as increasingly more commuters are opting for e-scooters as a last-mile mobility option, according to Lime Korea.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com