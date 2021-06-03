 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Lime Korea offers 40% discount for monthly membership Lime Prime

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 16:31
Benefits of Lime Korea’s monthly subscription service Lime Prime (Lime Korea)
Benefits of Lime Korea’s monthly subscription service Lime Prime (Lime Korea)


Lime Korea said Thursday it has cut the price of the company’s monthly subscription plan Lime Prime to 7,500 won ($6.70) from 12,500 won to make its service more accessible to daily commuters.

Lime Korea currently charges a fixed rate of 1,200 won to unlock an e-scooter and then a per-minute fee from 160 won to 230 won to ride. For 7,500 won a month, the company waives the initial fee for Lime Prime subscribers. Also, Lime Prime members can reserve a vehicle up to 30 minutes at no cost, compared to just 10 minutes for a standard user.

“Commuters who ride Lime e-scooters everyday will be able to save about 25,000 won a month under the subscription plan,” a Lime Korea official said.

In April, 34.3 percent of its users in Seoul were concentrated during commuting hours -- 12.7 percent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 22.1 percent from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. -- as increasingly more commuters are opting for e-scooters as a last-mile mobility option, according to Lime Korea.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114